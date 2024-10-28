Stride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,300.81 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Stride has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Stride has a market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $103,300.81 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stride token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stride

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.65001701 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $87,640.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

