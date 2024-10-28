Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.01. 1,539,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,934. Stride has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stride by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stride by 795.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Stride by 24.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

