Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $88.56

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $88.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,735.29 or 1.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057581 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023788 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

