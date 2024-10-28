Sui Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Sui has a market cap of $5.17 billion and approximately $898.08 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.67149839 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $488,992,697.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

