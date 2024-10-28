Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,425 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

