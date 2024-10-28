Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after buying an additional 1,194,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $351,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,062 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

