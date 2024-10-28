Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 43,689 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $182.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.