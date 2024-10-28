Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.