Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.5 days.

Swire Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

