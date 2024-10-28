Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.5 days.
Swire Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
About Swire Properties
