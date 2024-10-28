Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 156,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchronoss Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $657,985.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,674.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $85,349.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,761.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,028,674.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 20,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.