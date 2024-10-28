Taiko Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Taiko has a market cap of $105.12 million and $17.02 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,150,568 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,150,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.32102923 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,007,094.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

