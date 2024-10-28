Taylor Devices, Inc. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, issuing a report about the event in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the meeting held on October 25, 2024, shareholders voted to approve all of management’s proposals.

The first proposal consisted of electing John Burgess as a Class 1 Director, who will serve a three-year term ending in 2027. The votes for this proposal totaled 909,705 in favor, with 613,886 votes withheld and 660,259 broker non-votes.

The second proposal involved the election of F. Eric Armenat as a Class 1 Director for a three-year term until 2027. The votes for Armenat totaled 1,071,520 in favor, with 452,071 votes withheld and 660,259 broker non-votes.

Additionally, shareholders ratified the appointment of Lumsden & McCormick, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Taylor Devices, Inc. for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025. The votes for this proposal were 2,144,113 in favor, 3,242 votes against, 36,495 votes abstained, and no broker non-votes recorded.

The meeting showcased strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Taylor Devices, Inc. emphasized its commitment to transparent governance and accountability through these shareholder decisions.

The Company’s regulatory filing highlighted the successful outcome of its annual meeting, reinforcing its dedication to effective corporate governance and shareholder value. The resolutions passed during the meeting indicate a positive outlook for Taylor Devices as it moves forward with its 2024 agenda.

