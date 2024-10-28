Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.22. 59,948,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,502,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

