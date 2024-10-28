Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,889,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

