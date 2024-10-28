TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 58 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

