TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Upstart worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Upstart by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,025. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $80,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,259.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,006.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,259.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,605. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

