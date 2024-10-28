TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,830. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.