TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

