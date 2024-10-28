TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.52. 526,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.