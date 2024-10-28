TCP Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,218 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 915,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,701. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

