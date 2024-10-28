TCP Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Peakstone Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKST. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. 24,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.