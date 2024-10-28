TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after buying an additional 851,671 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,212. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

