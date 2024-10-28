TD Cowen Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $50.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bread Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of BFH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 218,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,324. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

