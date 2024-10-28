TD Cowen Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 9,108,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after acquiring an additional 909,558 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 66.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after purchasing an additional 574,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

