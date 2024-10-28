TD Cowen Trims Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,947,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.