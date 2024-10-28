TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) COO Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TEGNA by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

