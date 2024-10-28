Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 41731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.41.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Articles

