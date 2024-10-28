Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 41731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.41.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ten Lifestyle Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.