TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $128.32 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $128.32 million and $10.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,142,989,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,607,706 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

