The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 868,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $398.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

