Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.68 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30). 35,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 25,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Third Point Investors Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.