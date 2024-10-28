Threshold (T) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.96 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $219.98 million and $3.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.30 or 0.99973703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006841 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00056882 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0218875 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,317,693.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

