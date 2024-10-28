Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 112,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 110,736 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4,308.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

