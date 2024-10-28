Tina Marriott Sells 6,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,931. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

