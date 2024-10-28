Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance
TARK stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF
