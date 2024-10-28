TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 20,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

