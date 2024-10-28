Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Ambarella worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,215.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.62. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

