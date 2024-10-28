Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $29.29 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for about 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Selective Insurance Group worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

