Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

