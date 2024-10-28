Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $316.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $314.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

