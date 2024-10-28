Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Power Integrations worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after buying an additional 213,392 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after buying an additional 112,595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.95 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

