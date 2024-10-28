TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.77 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $323.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,478,410,036 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

