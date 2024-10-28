TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrueBlue stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

