TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.73 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $93.56 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,226,040 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,226,039.960831 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07075112 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,008,615.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

