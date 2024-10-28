TruNorth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFUV stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.