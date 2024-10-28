Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
