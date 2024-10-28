Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

TUWOY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

