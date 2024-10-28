Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Up 132.4% in October

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the September 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.64. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

