U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 85.4% in October

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
U Power Price Performance
U Power stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 15,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,877. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.
About U Power
