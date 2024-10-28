U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 85.4% in October

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

U Power Price Performance

U Power stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 15,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,877. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

