U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 18,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

