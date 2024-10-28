U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 14079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.