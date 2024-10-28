Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.75 and last traded at $259.75, with a volume of 1470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

